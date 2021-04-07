Markets
ZM

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZM, NVDA, SWBI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 68,981 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 183.1% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 9,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 978,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 127,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 176.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 12,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

And Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI) options are showing a volume of 31,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 164.4% of SWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 23,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of SWBI. Below is a chart showing SWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

