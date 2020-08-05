Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZM, ELY, WW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 72,121 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 15,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) options are showing a volume of 17,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.5% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,300 underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And WW International Inc (Symbol: WW) saw options trading volume of 10,532 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 106.2% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 991,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

