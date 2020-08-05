Markets
ZM

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZM, ELY, WW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 72,121 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 15,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) options are showing a volume of 17,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.5% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,300 underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And WW International Inc (Symbol: WW) saw options trading volume of 10,532 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 106.2% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 991,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZM options, ELY options, or WW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZM ELY WW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular