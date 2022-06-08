Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZEN, NKLA, GRPN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zendesk Inc (Symbol: ZEN), where a total of 20,988 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.9% of ZEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ZEN. Below is a chart showing ZEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) options are showing a volume of 100,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 27,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) saw options trading volume of 10,699 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 74.5% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 7,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 788,200 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

