Markets
ZEN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZEN, CAH, COTY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zendesk Inc (Symbol: ZEN), where a total of 8,332 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 833,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of ZEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,600 underlying shares of ZEN. Below is a chart showing ZEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) saw options trading volume of 10,326 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) options are showing a volume of 12,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of COTY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 10,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COTY. Below is a chart showing COTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZEN options, CAH options, or COTY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZEN CAH COTY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular