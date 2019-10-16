Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZEN, CAH, COTY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zendesk Inc (Symbol: ZEN), where a total of 8,332 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 833,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of ZEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,600 underlying shares of ZEN. Below is a chart showing ZEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) saw options trading volume of 10,326 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) options are showing a volume of 12,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of COTY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 10,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COTY. Below is a chart showing COTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZEN options, CAH options, or COTY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.