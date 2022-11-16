Notable Wednesday Option Activity: Z, ZI, GSAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total volume of 28,994 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.8% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,700 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ZI) saw options trading volume of 38,893 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of ZI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 10,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ZI. Below is a chart showing ZI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Globalstar Inc (Symbol: GSAT) options are showing a volume of 54,727 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of GSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 42,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of GSAT. Below is a chart showing GSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for Z options, ZI options, or GSAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.