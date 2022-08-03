Notable Wednesday Option Activity: Z, LRCX, URBN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 23,143 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.6% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 4,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,800 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 10,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

And Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) saw options trading volume of 12,858 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 10,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

