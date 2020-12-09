Notable Wednesday Option Activity: YETI, MMM, RGP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI), where a total volume of 8,697 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 869,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.6% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63.50 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63.50 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 18,582 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 69% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 3,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,700 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Resources Connection Inc (Symbol: RGP) saw options trading volume of 1,033 contracts, representing approximately 103,300 underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of RGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 151,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of RGP. Below is a chart showing RGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for YETI options, MMM options, or RGP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

