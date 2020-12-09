Markets
YETI

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: YETI, MMM, RGP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI), where a total volume of 8,697 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 869,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.6% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63.50 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 18,582 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 69% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 3,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,700 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Resources Connection Inc (Symbol: RGP) saw options trading volume of 1,033 contracts, representing approximately 103,300 underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of RGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 151,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of RGP. Below is a chart showing RGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for YETI options, MMM options, or RGP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YETI MMM RGP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular