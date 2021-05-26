Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XRX, CRWD, TRIP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX), where a total of 13,232 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.9% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 12,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 24,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 1,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) options are showing a volume of 22,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 8,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 854,500 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

