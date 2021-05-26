Markets
XRX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XRX, CRWD, TRIP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX), where a total of 13,232 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.9% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 12,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 24,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 1,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) options are showing a volume of 22,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 8,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 854,500 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XRX options, CRWD options, or TRIP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XRX CRWD TRIP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular