Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XPER, HTA, BCRX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Xperi Holding Corp (Symbol: XPER), where a total volume of 2,191 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 219,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of XPER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares of XPER. Below is a chart showing XPER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA) saw options trading volume of 14,391 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of HTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,600 underlying shares of HTA. Below is a chart showing HTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX) options are showing a volume of 15,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of BCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,900 underlying shares of BCRX. Below is a chart showing BCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XPER options, HTA options, or BCRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.