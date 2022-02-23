Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XPER, HTA, BCRX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Xperi Holding Corp (Symbol: XPER), where a total volume of 2,191 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 219,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of XPER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares of XPER. Below is a chart showing XPER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA) saw options trading volume of 14,391 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of HTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,600 underlying shares of HTA. Below is a chart showing HTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX) options are showing a volume of 15,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of BCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,900 underlying shares of BCRX. Below is a chart showing BCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XPER options, HTA options, or BCRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.