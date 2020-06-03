Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XOM, SPOT, VICR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 118,070 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 8,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 896,000 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 9,643 contracts, representing approximately 964,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring June 05, 2020, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) options are showing a volume of 1,087 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 108,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,700 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

