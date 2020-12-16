Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XOM, NSC, BA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 142,385 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 26,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 5,260 contracts, representing approximately 526,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,600 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 109,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 9,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 982,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

