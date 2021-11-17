Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XLRN, LOW, ZGNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (Symbol: XLRN), where a total of 18,975 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 305% of XLRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 622,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 7,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 710,200 underlying shares of XLRN. Below is a chart showing XLRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 78,594 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 288.1% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 6,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,900 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zogenix Inc (Symbol: ZGNX) options are showing a volume of 12,818 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 277.1% of ZGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of ZGNX. Below is a chart showing ZGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

