Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XLNX, TWTR, HOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX), where a total of 19,157 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,400 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 75,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 6,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,700 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 7,463 contracts, representing approximately 746,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,900 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
