Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XLNX, TTD, SEAS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX), where a total of 15,043 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 1,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,800 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 10,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) saw options trading volume of 13,728 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring May 01, 2020, with 3,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,000 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

