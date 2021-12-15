Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XLNX, TROW, NEE

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX), where a total volume of 16,335 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,900 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW) options are showing a volume of 5,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 581,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of TROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of TROW. Below is a chart showing TROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) saw options trading volume of 38,727 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 18,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

