Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XLNX, STMP, A

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX), where a total of 10,738 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,300 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) saw options trading volume of 1,826 contracts, representing approximately 182,600 underlying shares or approximately 41% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) saw options trading volume of 10,055 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of A's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 7,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,200 underlying shares of A. Below is a chart showing A's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XLNX options, STMP options, or A options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

