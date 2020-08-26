Notable Wednesday Option Activity: X, PTC, ZUO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total of 79,074 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.9% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 30,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC) options are showing a volume of 5,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 554,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.9% of PTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 652,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,000 underlying shares of PTC. Below is a chart showing PTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zuora Inc (Symbol: ZUO) saw options trading volume of 7,916 contracts, representing approximately 791,600 underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of ZUO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 961,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of ZUO. Below is a chart showing ZUO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

