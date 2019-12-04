Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, DG, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 8,742 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 874,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 10,916 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 1,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,500 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 250,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,100 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

