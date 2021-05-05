Markets
WYNN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, CBOE, CERN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 15,115 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) options are showing a volume of 2,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 282,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 461,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN) saw options trading volume of 12,491 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of CERN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,000 underlying shares of CERN. Below is a chart showing CERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, CBOE options, or CERN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WYNN CBOE CERN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular