Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, CBOE, CERN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 15,115 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) options are showing a volume of 2,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 282,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 461,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN) saw options trading volume of 12,491 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of CERN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,000 underlying shares of CERN. Below is a chart showing CERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, CBOE options, or CERN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

