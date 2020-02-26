Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WW, SNA, YUM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in WW International Inc (Symbol: WW), where a total volume of 8,940 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 894,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.8% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) options are showing a volume of 2,765 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 276,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of SNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 524,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,100 underlying shares of SNA. Below is a chart showing SNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) options are showing a volume of 9,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 928,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,200 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

