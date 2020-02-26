Markets
WW

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WW, SNA, YUM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in WW International Inc (Symbol: WW), where a total volume of 8,940 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 894,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.8% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) options are showing a volume of 2,765 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 276,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of SNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 524,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,100 underlying shares of SNA. Below is a chart showing SNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) options are showing a volume of 9,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 928,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,200 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WW options, SNA options, or YUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WW SNA YUM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular