Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WSM, RETA, CPRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), where a total volume of 8,207 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 820,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.2% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,700 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) options are showing a volume of 2,954 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 295,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 390,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,800 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 11,464 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,200 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WSM options, RETA options, or CPRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

