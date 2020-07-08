Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WORK, FTNT, BBBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Slack Technologies Inc (Symbol: WORK), where a total volume of 125,612 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.9% of WORK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 8,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,300 underlying shares of WORK. Below is a chart showing WORK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) saw options trading volume of 8,129 contracts, representing approximately 812,900 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,600 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) options are showing a volume of 67,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 6,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,200 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

