Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WORK, FSLR, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Slack Technologies Inc (Symbol: WORK), where a total of 81,155 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of WORK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 30,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of WORK. Below is a chart showing WORK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 10,214 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 108,764 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 6,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,700 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WORK options, FSLR options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.