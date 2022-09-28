Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WOR, NOW, AKAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR), where a total volume of 908 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 90,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of WOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of WOR. Below is a chart showing WOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 6,517 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 651,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 6,137 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 613,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WOR options, NOW options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.