Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WOR, NOW, AKAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR), where a total volume of 908 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 90,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of WOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of WOR. Below is a chart showing WOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 6,517 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 651,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 6,137 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 613,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WOR options, NOW options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

