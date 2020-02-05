Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, TSN, KLAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 27,327 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 6,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 697,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 12,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 1,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,300 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 4,762 contracts, representing approximately 476,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring February 07, 2020, with 474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,400 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

