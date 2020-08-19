Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, HSY, TWTR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 170,122 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 234.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 14,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) saw options trading volume of 6,945 contracts, representing approximately 694,500 underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 992,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $149 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,900 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 118,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 17,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

