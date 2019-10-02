Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, ADSK, HIG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 45,768 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 15,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 14,388 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 72.9% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,300 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG) options are showing a volume of 11,410 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of HIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of HIG. Below is a chart showing HIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

