Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WMS, SEAS, CSCO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS), where a total of 2,624 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 262,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.1% of WMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 409,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of WMS. Below is a chart showing WMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) saw options trading volume of 8,885 contracts, representing approximately 888,500 underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,300 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 132,098 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 8,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 833,300 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
