Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WING, RBBN, GNRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total volume of 3,690 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 369,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.6% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 390,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,700 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Ribbon Communications Inc (Symbol: RBBN) saw options trading volume of 7,355 contracts, representing approximately 735,500 underlying shares or approximately 92% of RBBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 799,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,700 underlying shares of RBBN. Below is a chart showing RBBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 6,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 644,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.7% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 726,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,800 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

