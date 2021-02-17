Markets
WING

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WING, RBBN, GNRC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total volume of 3,690 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 369,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.6% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 390,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,700 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Ribbon Communications Inc (Symbol: RBBN) saw options trading volume of 7,355 contracts, representing approximately 735,500 underlying shares or approximately 92% of RBBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 799,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,700 underlying shares of RBBN. Below is a chart showing RBBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 6,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 644,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.7% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 726,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,800 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WING options, RBBN options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WING RBBN GNRC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest