Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WHR, VRTX, CBS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 3,779 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 377,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.4% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 750,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 5,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 571,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And CBS Corp (Symbol: CBS) options are showing a volume of 22,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of CBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 12,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CBS. Below is a chart showing CBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, VRTX options, or CBS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.