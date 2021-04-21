Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WHR, CSX, UNP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total volume of 2,565 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 256,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,800 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) options are showing a volume of 14,028 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,800 underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 10,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 2,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,400 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

