Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WEN, DKS, KR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN), where a total volume of 14,953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.2% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 14,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 11,135 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,000 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 42,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 6,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,800 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WEN options, DKS options, or KR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.