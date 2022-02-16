Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WEN, DKS, KR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN), where a total volume of 14,953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.2% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 14,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 11,135 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,000 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 42,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 6,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,800 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WEN options, DKS options, or KR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

