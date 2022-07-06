Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WDFC, PYPL, BIIB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC), where a total of 478 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 47,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 91,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,400 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 77,545 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 5,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 596,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,700 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
