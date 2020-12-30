Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WDC, TTWO, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 22,720 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 493,200 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 8,562 contracts, representing approximately 856,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 1,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,900 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 12,023 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 3,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, TTWO options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

