Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WDC, NKE, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 31,328 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.3% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 3,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 33,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 1,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 16,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 1,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,300 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

