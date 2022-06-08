Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WDC, JBHT, BIIB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 26,167 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.9% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 6,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 609,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 866,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 7,044 contracts, representing approximately 704,400 underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,800 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

