Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WDC, JBHT, BIIB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 26,167 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.9% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 6,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 609,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 866,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 7,044 contracts, representing approximately 704,400 underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,800 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WDC options, JBHT options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.