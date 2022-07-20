Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WBD, NUE, AON

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), where a total of 91,374 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring July 22, 2022, with 27,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 9,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 997,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,700 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Aon plc (Symbol: AON) options are showing a volume of 3,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 386,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 908,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,100 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WBD options, NUE options, or AON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.