Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WBD, NUE, AON

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), where a total of 91,374 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring July 22, 2022, with 27,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 9,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 997,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,700 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aon plc (Symbol: AON) options are showing a volume of 3,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 386,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 908,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,100 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WBD options, NUE options, or AON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.