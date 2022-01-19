Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WAB, NOW, UIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), where a total volume of 4,102 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 410,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.1% of WAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 787,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,900 underlying shares of WAB. Below is a chart showing WAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 7,661 contracts, representing approximately 766,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unisys Corp (Symbol: UIS) saw options trading volume of 1,309 contracts, representing approximately 130,900 underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of UIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,000 underlying shares of UIS. Below is a chart showing UIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WAB options, NOW options, or UIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

