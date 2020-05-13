Notable Wednesday Option Activity: W, VREX, RGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 30,666 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,700 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Varex Imaging Corp (Symbol: VREX) saw options trading volume of 1,326 contracts, representing approximately 132,600 underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of VREX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 223,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,400 underlying shares of VREX. Below is a chart showing VREX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) saw options trading volume of 1,597 contracts, representing approximately 159,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,200 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for W options, VREX options, or RGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.