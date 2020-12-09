Markets
W

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: W, GRUB, HOG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 11,446 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.5% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

GrubHub Inc (Symbol: GRUB) options are showing a volume of 5,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 565,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of GRUB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 883,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,800 underlying shares of GRUB. Below is a chart showing GRUB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) options are showing a volume of 12,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,600 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for W options, GRUB options, or HOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

W GRUB HOG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular