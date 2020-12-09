Notable Wednesday Option Activity: W, GRUB, HOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 11,446 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.5% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

GrubHub Inc (Symbol: GRUB) options are showing a volume of 5,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 565,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of GRUB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 883,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,800 underlying shares of GRUB. Below is a chart showing GRUB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) options are showing a volume of 12,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,600 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for W options, GRUB options, or HOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.