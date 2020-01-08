Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VZ, AAL, INTU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), where a total of 110,600 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.1% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 45,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 48,142 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 20,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 8,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 808,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,000 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VZ options, AAL options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.