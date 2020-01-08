Markets
VZ

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VZ, AAL, INTU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), where a total of 110,600 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.1% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 45,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 48,142 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 20,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 8,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 808,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,000 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VZ options, AAL options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VZ AAL INTU

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular