Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VLO, MRK, PAYC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 16,046 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,200 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 43,790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,200 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 1,810 contracts, representing approximately 181,000 underlying shares or approximately 41% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 441,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,900 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VLO options, MRK options, or PAYC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.