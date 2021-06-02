Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VLO, LB, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 31,331 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.1% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 9,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 996,400 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) options are showing a volume of 43,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.2% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65.50 strike put option expiring June 11, 2021, with 7,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,000 underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 33,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

