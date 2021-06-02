Markets
VLO

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VLO, LB, HD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 31,331 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.1% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 9,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 996,400 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) options are showing a volume of 43,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.2% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65.50 strike put option expiring June 11, 2021, with 7,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,000 underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 33,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VLO options, LB options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VLO LB HD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular