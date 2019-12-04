Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VGR, CBS, APA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR), where a total of 6,525 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 652,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.4% of VGR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 5,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,300 underlying shares of VGR. Below is a chart showing VGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

CBS Corp (Symbol: CBS) options are showing a volume of 28,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of CBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 8,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,100 underlying shares of CBS. Below is a chart showing CBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 28,002 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,400 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

