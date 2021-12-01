Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VEEV, AA, YETI

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total volume of 3,780 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 378,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.5% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 576,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 48,594 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 8,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,600 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) saw options trading volume of 5,570 contracts, representing approximately 557,000 underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 932,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,400 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

