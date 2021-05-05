Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: USFD, VERU, TDOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in US Foods Holding Corp (Symbol: USFD), where a total of 16,288 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.6% of USFD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 15,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of USFD. Below is a chart showing USFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Veru Inc (Symbol: VERU) options are showing a volume of 11,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.2% of VERU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,500 underlying shares of VERU. Below is a chart showing VERU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 33,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.3% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

