Notable Wednesday Option Activity: URI, VCRA, THO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 8,393 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 839,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.5% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Vocera Communications, Inc. (Symbol: VCRA) saw options trading volume of 2,119 contracts, representing approximately 211,900 underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of VCRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of VCRA. Below is a chart showing VCRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 4,883 contracts, representing approximately 488,300 underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 772,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,000 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

