Notable Wednesday Option Activity: URI, MO, SPG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 3,388 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 338,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 767,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 42,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50.50 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 2,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,100 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) options are showing a volume of 9,494 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 949,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,200 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

