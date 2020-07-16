Notable Wednesday Option Activity: URI, LRCX, F

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 5,739 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 573,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.2% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,300 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 8,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 804,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 332,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 38,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for URI options, LRCX options, or F options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.