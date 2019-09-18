Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: URI, LGIH, CDW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 7,137 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 713,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,500 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH) saw options trading volume of 1,246 contracts, representing approximately 124,600 underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of LGIH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,200 underlying shares of LGIH. Below is a chart showing LGIH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) options are showing a volume of 3,899 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 389,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of CDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 710,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019, with 854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,400 underlying shares of CDW. Below is a chart showing CDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

